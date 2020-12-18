Evan Loh Sells 18,585 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 18,585 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $129,165.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65.

On Friday, November 13th, Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $124,103.04.

PRTK stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

