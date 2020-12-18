Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Down 16.6%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares dropped 16.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 540,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 156,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

EVLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $439.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

