EventChain (EVC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,109.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $304,992.63 and $13,109.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00377087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.92 or 0.02445749 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.