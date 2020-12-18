EVO Payments’ (EVOP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Compass Point

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Compass Point in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 1.72.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,000 shares of company stock worth $4,199,500. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in EVO Payments by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EVO Payments by 10.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EVO Payments by 29.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVO Payments by 24.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

