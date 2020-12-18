Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Down 8.3%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.67. 1,025,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 435,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evogene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 1,068.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,604 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evogene in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

