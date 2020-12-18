Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after purchasing an additional 161,389 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,028,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after purchasing an additional 447,905 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,797,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 227,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 926,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.