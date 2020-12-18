Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evolus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 7,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,268. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $153.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Evolus by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

