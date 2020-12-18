Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.67. 2,923,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 718,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Evolus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.75.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. Research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth $161,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Evolus by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evolus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth $373,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.