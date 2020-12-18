Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) stock opened at C$36.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07. Exchange Income Co. has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$297.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.44.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

