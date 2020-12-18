Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.53. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 771,805 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

