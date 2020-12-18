Exicure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exicure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCUR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exicure in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Exicure alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exicure by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 134,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exicure by 760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 127,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Exicure by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter.

XCUR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.58. 129,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,153. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.