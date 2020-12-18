Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Exicure, Inc. (NYSE:XCUR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.80. Exicure shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 18,238 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Exicure Company Profile (NYSE:XCUR)

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.