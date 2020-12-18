Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the recent trend in estimate revisions for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the country with solid presence in key cities. The company focuses on expansion through accretive acquisitions and third-party management platform. Additionally, Extra Space Storage has a healthy balance-sheet position and is making investments through other channels in the storage sector, including preferred equity investments and bridge loan program. Although there is a development boom in many markets, the company is like to benefit from a healthy demand for self-storage space amid the flexible working environment and improving housing market.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXR. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,073. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

