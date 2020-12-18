Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $6.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 165.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $858.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

