Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

