F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FFIV. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.35. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $175.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,378 shares of company stock worth $3,407,764. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

