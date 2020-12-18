Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Fabrinet stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,028. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

