Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Trading Up 0.2%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$441.54 and last traded at C$438.14. Approximately 77,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 79,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$437.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$424.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$411.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.67 billion and a PE ratio of -182.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 39.3200006 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

