Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Fanhua has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $795.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,219.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,676,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,559,000 after purchasing an additional 173,586 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

