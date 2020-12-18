Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Up 0.9%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6,425.00 and last traded at $6,420.00. Approximately 912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 673% from the average daily volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6,360.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6,341.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,142.21. The company has a market cap of $825.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $155.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

