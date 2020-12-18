Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (FPP.AX) (ASX:FPP) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (FPP.AX) (ASX:FPP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.73.

Get Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (FPP.AX) alerts:

About Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (FPP.AX)

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (FPP.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (FPP.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.