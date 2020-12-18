Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $131.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after buying an additional 711,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,809,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,058,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

