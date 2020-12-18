FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $356.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $356.00 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.72.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $15.07 on Friday, hitting $277.19. The stock had a trading volume of 194,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.00. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,163 shares of company stock worth $21,516,621. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

