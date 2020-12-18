FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $14.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.49. 185,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,978. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.00. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.72.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,516,621 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

