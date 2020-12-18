FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $292.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,163 shares of company stock worth $21,516,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.24.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

