FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $292.26 on Friday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.94 and its 200-day moving average is $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 3,416 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $873,607.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,791.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,163 shares of company stock worth $21,516,621 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $320.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.24.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

