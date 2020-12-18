FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $368.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.62% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.72.

FDX stock traded down $14.77 on Friday, reaching $277.49. 185,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,978. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,163 shares of company stock worth $21,516,621 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 172.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

