FedEx’s (FDX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.24.

NYSE:FDX opened at $292.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.00. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,516,621 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

