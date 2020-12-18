FedoraCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $135,955.71 and $4.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00464911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

