FedoraCoin (TIPS) Market Cap Achieves $135,955.71

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $135,955.71 and $4.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00464911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000286 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

