Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Sells $1,969,334.10 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FNF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,814. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,508,000 after purchasing an additional 865,961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,829,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after acquiring an additional 442,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

