Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.72.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.75. 3,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -810.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after buying an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,115,000 after buying an additional 159,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,419,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,677,000 after buying an additional 296,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

