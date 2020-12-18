Financial Comparison: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) versus Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of 5.94, suggesting that its share price is 494% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 1 3 0 0 1.75 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.08, indicating a potential upside of 24.81%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Columbine Valley Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $1.04 billion 0.11 -$147.41 million ($0.05) -17.36 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbine Valley Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TETRA Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies -16.25% -4.19% -0.57% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Columbine Valley Resources beats TETRA Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. Its Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression segment engages in the fabrication and sale of standard, custom-designed, and engineered compressor packages; and sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provision of services to support the needs of customers who own compression equipment. This segment provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

