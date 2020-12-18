Financial Contrast: Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) versus Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harmony Gold Mining and Ur-Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ur-Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ur-Energy has a consensus price target of $0.90, indicating a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Ur-Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ur-Energy is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Ur-Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.29 -$56.54 million ($0.10) -48.10 Ur-Energy $32.26 million 3.79 -$8.42 million ($0.05) -14.39

Ur-Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining. Harmony Gold Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ur-Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Ur-Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ur-Energy beats Harmony Gold Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. It also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu, a project in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.