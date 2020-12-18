FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $353,968.27

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $353,968.27 and $214.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FintruX Network

FTX is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

