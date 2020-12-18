FireEye Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 94,145 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,516 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 9.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,785 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 25.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 375,112 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of FireEye by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 189,322 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FEYE. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.51. 395,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

