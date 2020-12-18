First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AG. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 188.83 and a beta of 1.20. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

