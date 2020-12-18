First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.44.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

