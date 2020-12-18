First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $160.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.88.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $142.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,104,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.