First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.80

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.80 and last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCLN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 147.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 35.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.