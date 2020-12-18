Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 30,000 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 416,562 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPRX traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $785.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 4.41.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

