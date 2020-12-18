Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $190.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.11.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.24 and a beta of 0.45. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $175.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

