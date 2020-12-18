Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $213.50

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $213.50 and last traded at $210.55, with a volume of 21209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.85 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

