Flamingo Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.03 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $30.03 million and $6.31 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00134877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00771523 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00182960 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00390286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00126234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00078137 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

