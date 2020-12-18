Flamingo (FLM) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $30.03 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00134877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00771523 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00182960 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00390286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00126234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00078137 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

