FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.70. 40,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 69,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDTF. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.