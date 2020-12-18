FLO Price Tops $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, FLO has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $43,830.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.