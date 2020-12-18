Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Down 6.4%

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s share price fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.20. 759,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 517,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.