Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluor’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, its dismal third-quarter results added to the woes. Earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, as well as decreased year over year. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the business, as clients are deferring capital investment decisions and the pandemic has slowed down its ability to fully staff and execute projects. Although the company’s restructuring efforts — which include rationalization of resources, real estate and overhead across various geographies — and sale of AMECO to improve operational efficiency bode well, uncertainties related to the energy market have been a cause of concern. Earnings estimates for 2020 have been trending downward over the past 30 days.”

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. Fluor has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 707,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.