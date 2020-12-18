FOAM (FOAM) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. FOAM has a market cap of $4.83 million and $42,454.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 116,793.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.01289542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00134966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.00785655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00183080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00391527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00127074 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

